Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 89,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,194. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $342.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

