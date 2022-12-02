Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $20.43 during trading hours on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

