Tunc Doluca Sells 3,400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $168.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $187.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.66.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

