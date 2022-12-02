Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $89.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

