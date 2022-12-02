UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,343,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979,408 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.27% of NetEase worth $778,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. 26,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,828. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

