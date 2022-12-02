UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Caterpillar worth $463,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.43. 63,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,536. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

