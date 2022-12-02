UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $480.51 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 223,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of American Express worth $480,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.51. 20,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

