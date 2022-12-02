UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Union Pacific worth $643,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $213.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,499. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

