UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,850,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,638 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Intel worth $817,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 399,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,628,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

