UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 229,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Alibaba Group worth $605,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 73.7% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,728 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 145.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 501,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520,358. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $239.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

