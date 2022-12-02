UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €65.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($101.03) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($83.51) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Brenntag Trading Up 1.0 %

Brenntag stock opened at €60.58 ($62.45) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($44.39) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($57.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.56.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

