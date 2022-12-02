UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €20.40 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €20.40 ($21.03) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.10 ($15.57) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

JCDecaux Trading Up 3.0 %

EPA:DEC traded up €0.51 ($0.53) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €17.58 ($18.12). The company had a trading volume of 110,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.29. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($27.86) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($38.04).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

