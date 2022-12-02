UBS Group Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $54.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.68.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 1.9 %

KR stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. 46,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.