UBS Group Raises AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $33.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AES. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AES by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,098,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AES by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.