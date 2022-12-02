UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

UDR opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

