UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98.
UGI stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 12,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,768. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.
In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
