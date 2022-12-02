UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.74

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.74 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.70). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 58.70 ($0.70), with a volume of 1,953,669 shares changing hands.

UK Commercial Property REIT Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.67. The stock has a market cap of £779.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

UK Commercial Property REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

