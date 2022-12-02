Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.05.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $472.53 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $477.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.55.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

