Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.07 million and approximately $734,379.37 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,070.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00655752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00248828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00060379 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21227752 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $629,944.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.