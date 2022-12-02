Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
NYSE:UGP opened at $2.73 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
