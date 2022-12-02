Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,767 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

