Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.74

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.74 and traded as low as $24.30. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 1,997 shares traded.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

