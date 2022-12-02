United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. 72,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

