United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,678 shares.The stock last traded at $144.34 and had previously closed at $142.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $818.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $52,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Articles

