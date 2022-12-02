UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,659. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $439.22 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.51 and its 200 day moving average is $517.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

