UNIUM Price Reaches $37.08 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. UNIUM has a total market cap of $107.85 million and $978.60 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $37.08 or 0.00217891 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.3175645 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $889.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

