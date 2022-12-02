UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $100.62 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $100.62 million and approximately $840.38 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $34.60 or 0.00203179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.3175645 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $889.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

