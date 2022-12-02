Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $33.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 738.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 106.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

