UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Price Target Raised to €45.00 at Citigroup

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup to €45.00 ($46.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UPMMY. Danske raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of UPMMY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.21. 25,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

