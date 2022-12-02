Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429,608 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.80% of Ur-Energy worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,983,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 2,122,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,970. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $283.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

