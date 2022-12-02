USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,933 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,082,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,873 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,930,000 after purchasing an additional 393,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,616,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,141 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,446,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,653,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,738 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:JPST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. 6,094,943 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

