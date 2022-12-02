USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,649 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.89. 35,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,678. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

