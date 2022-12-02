USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. 19,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $40.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

