USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,159,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,099 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

