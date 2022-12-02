USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 644.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 75,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

DBEM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 9,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.