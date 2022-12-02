USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82,183 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,183 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.29. 6,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

