USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

