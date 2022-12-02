USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

USD Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of USD Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 39,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,938. The company has a market cap of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

USD Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

