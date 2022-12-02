ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.18

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.18 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.33 ($0.21). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 16.90 ($0.20), with a volume of 267,537 shares trading hands.

ValiRx Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £13.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.64.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

