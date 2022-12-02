Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lowered by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492,792 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.70. 507,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,379,973. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

