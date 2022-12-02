Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Natixis Advisors L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 964,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $215,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,439. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.73.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.