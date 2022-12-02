Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 433.4% in the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,275. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

