Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Up 2.9%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$73.78 and last traded at C$73.75. 13,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 15,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.64.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.