Vazirani Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. LHC Group comprises about 4.0% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Price Performance

LHC Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.51. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.