Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.96 and its 200-day moving average is $186.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $816,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.