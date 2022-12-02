Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $232.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $232.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.09.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $16.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,968. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.75. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

