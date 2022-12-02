Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Sold by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,796 shares during the quarter. Venator Materials comprises about 2.1% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 1.04% of Venator Materials worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Venator Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $0.60 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.89.

Venator Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 10,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.74 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.