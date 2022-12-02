Venus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.78 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Venus has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $49.75 million and $3.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00024121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

