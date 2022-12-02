Verasity (VRA) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.43 million and $3.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

