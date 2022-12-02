Verity & Verity LLC Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,078. The stock has a market cap of $394.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.